Court papers tie abduction suspect to reported carjacking attempt, kidnapping of missing woman

Southern Minnesota officer shot in head, 'gravely injured'

WASECA, Minn. (AP) – Officials say a southern Minnesota police officer is gravely injured after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a suspicious person.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Waseca police Officer Arik Matson was shot Monday evening and is in critical but stable condition. The suspect has been identified as Tyler Robert Janovsky.

He was shot by other officers at the scene. The BCA says Janovsky’s injuries are not life-threatening. The officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person in a residential neighborhood. Waseca is 70 miles south of Minneapolis.

