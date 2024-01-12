SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — The bitter cold impacts all of us, but it can be tough on the residents of South Dakota’s Reservations, where resources are sometimes limited and travel can be difficult.

There isn’t that much snow in the town of Mission, but the temperature on the Rosebud Reservation in south central South Dakota was well below zero, with winds of almost 30 miles an hour and climbing on late Friday afternoon.

To the west on the Pine Ridge Reservation the visibility was still okay Friday but again the real danger is the wind and the bitter cold. Something Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out says his staff has been preparing for. He says every day they are getting calls for help.

“We try to help them in any way we can, so it is tough,” Star Comes Out told us.

Does that sometimes mean relocating them or trying to get them wood or propane?

“Most districts have a service center where in weather like this, we open it up for the families or the homeless that don’t have shelter,” he said. “We open the doors for them and provide a temporary place to stay.”

Star Comes Out says last year, the tribe declared a state of emergency. One of his priorities this year is coordinating the various agencies on the reservation to work together better.

We also spoke with Crow Creek Tribal President Peter Lengkeek. He told us they’ve opened up the tribal gym, and he expects about 30 families to stay there tonight. The homeless shelter is already at capacity, so they’ve set up a tent with a wood stove inside to get them through the worst of the cold weather.