South Dakota’s new unemployment claims decrease, DOL says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New unemployment claims decreased by 29 in South Dakota for the week ending Oct. 17, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The state had 414 claims compared to 443 for the week ending Oct. 10.

Nebraska was the only other state in the five state area to post a decrease.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 416. The state had 2,827 for the week ending Oct. 17 and 3,243 in the prior week.

Iowa’s claims increased by 470 to 4,662. The state had 4,192 claims in the prior week.

Minnesota’s claims increased to 9,941 from the prior week’s total of 9,340.

Claims in North Dakota increased by 71 to 1,116 from the prior week’s total of 1,045.

Job openings are increasing in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM).

The BFM said job postings in September were higher than pre-pandemic levels. The state had 37,296 jobs posted online statewide in September. This is also the highest monthly total since April of 2017, the BFM said.

There were 8,066 job openings in the Sioux Falls area for the week ending Oct. 10. Rapid City had 3,912, according to the BFM.