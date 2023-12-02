SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 251 volunteer fire departments in South Dakota have received a total of $5 million in grant funding.

Earlier in 2023, S.D. Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1127, which appropriates state general funds to the Department of Public Safety and creates a grant program for local volunteer fire departments.

The funding will go towards purchasing new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). PPE includes items such as “bunker gear, boots, gloves, wildland firefighting apparel, and self-contained breathing apparatuses,” according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

“Volunteer fire departments play a crucial role in safeguarding communities and ensuring public safety by providing rapid response and dedicated service in emergencies,” State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman said. “They serve as a vital backbone of the state’s overall firefighting and disaster management infrastructure. Regular financial support is critical to ensuring their safety and readiness.”

75 percent of eligible departments opted into the program and received awards in the range of $720 to $40,500. Elk Point, Jefferson, North Sioux City, and Vermillion’s volunteer fire departments all received $22,500 each.

“This funding will have a significant impact for departments statewide that have encountered budget and fundraising challenges,” said Charlie Kludt, president of the South Dakota Firefighters Association. “The funding is very much appreciated and will be put to good use.”

The grant program is operated by the South Dakota Firefighters Association and the Department of Public Safety, Office of the State Fire Marshal.