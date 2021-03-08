South Dakota Senate amends HB 1100 to allow marijuana possession, ingestion

South Dakota lawmakers have approved changes to a bill dealing with medical marijuana, and they go well beyond marijuana only for medical use.

In November, voters in South Dakota passed Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26, legalizing marijuana and medical marijuana, respectively. But a judge decided that Amendment A is unconstitutional. House Bill 1100, which is making its way through the legislature right now, would set up “an interim committee to recommend implementation of the medical marijuana program.”

On Monday Senators approved amendments to that bill which would allow people 21 years old and older to possess no more than one ounce of marijuana. Additionally, the amendments would allow people 21 and older to ingest marijuana.

“It allows the will of the people to be said and heard, at least to some degree, should it pass successfully through our legislative body,” Republican Sen. Blake Curd of Sioux Falls said.

Curd referenced medical marijuana in his argument, too.

“It also gets the Department of Health time to develop the robust medical marijuana treatment program that they have stated to us on numerous occasions is their desire to do so,” Curd said.

“I think this is a really good, really good move for us,” Republican Sen. Michael Rohl of Aberdeen said. “It’s what the people of our state want, and i think it’s a good first step.”

With House Bill 1100 amended and passed by the Senate, it now goes back to the House. Constitutional Amendment A sponsor Brendan Johnson tells KELOLAND News that a Supreme Court brief with regard to the judge’s decision on the amendment is set to be filed on March 10.