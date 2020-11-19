South Dakota only state of 5 in region to have decrease in new unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new or initial unemployment claims decreased by 126 for the week ending Nov. 14, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The state had 442 claims, down from the prior week’s 568.

The state was the only one in the five-state area to post a decrease, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Minnesota had an increase of 3,833 new claims from 11,820 in the prior week to 15,653.

Related Content US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens

Iowa’s claims increased by 1,009 to 6,312 from 5,217.

Nebraska had 2,509 claims for a 167 increase from the prior week’s total of 2,342.

North Dakota’s claims increased by 450 from 1,238 to 1,688.

The latest number of continued South Dakota claims is 3,406 for the week ending Nov. 7, a decrease of 450 from the prior week’s total of 3,856, according to the S.D. DOLR. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.