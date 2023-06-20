PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has never been part of the Electronic Registration Information Center that a majority of states used to help ensure accuracy of voter rolls during the past decade.

That’s according to Rachel Soulek, elections division director for South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson.

“South Dakota is not a member of ERIC and never has been,” Soulek told KELOLAND News. “Our office has no current intentions on joining ERIC as there is a significant cost to join and legislation would have to be changed to meet their requirements.

“South Dakota has been involved in past multi-state voter information sharing to help clean our files and is looking into another one that would not have a cost associated with it,” she continued.

A group of 12 states founded ERIC in 2012. The number grew to 32 states, plus the District of Columbia, but seven — Iowa, Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, West Virginia, Florida and Missouri — withdrew their memberships and Virginia plans to leave later this summer.

Soulek said South Dakota would need to pay a one-time membership fee of $25,000 to join ERIC and pay annual dues to remain a member. Soulek said she didn’t know how much dues currently are. Information from 2021-2022 indicates they ranged at that time from about $15,000 to about $74,000 per year.

Asked whether a funding request had ever been made to the Legislature for South Dakota to join ERIC, Soulek told KELOLAND News, “I do not believe a request was made. Our office did not make a request.”

KELOLAND News also asked how South Dakota currently maintains and cleans its voter registration files, regarding people who might vote in both South Dakota and another state during the same election cycle.

“We receive cancellations from other states daily,” Soulek said. South Dakota’s system also is run nightly against the statewide Unified Judicial System’s files for felonies and the state Office of Vital Records listings for deaths, she said, and other verifications are performed when a person registers to vote or updates registration information.

According to Soulek, South Dakota’s 66 county auditors are required to conduct voter list maintenance under the federal National Voter Registration Act. She said that work is planned for this summer.

“Our current system is set up to identify any South Dakota registered voter who tries to vote more than once in an election. South Dakota works with other states when questions come up with a voter to identify if a person has voted more than once in an election. We hear very little about voter fraud in South Dakota. Any incidents would be prosecuted at the county level by the state’s attorney,” she said.

Asked what group or arrangement South Dakota is considering to clean files that wouldn’t have a cost associated with it, Soulek said, “There are a number of states in a working group that would like to discuss ideas for securely sharing voter history and other relevant data for the purposes of identifying and investigating potential cross-state voter fraud. It is in the beginning phases currently.”