PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) has a new leader, according to the SD Department of Public Safety.

Capt. Casey Collins has been appointed by Governor Kristi Noem as the new Superintendent of the SDHP effective January 22, 2024. He succeeds Col. Rick Miller who has retired.

“Capt. Collins brings a wealth of experience and is well-positioned to lead the SDHP into its next chapter,” Secretary Robert Perry, Dept. of Public Safety, said. “I have full confidence in Capt. Collins’ ability to build upon the legacy left by Col. Miller and to continue prioritizing the safety and well-being of the citizens of South Dakota.”

With 15 years of experience within the SDHP, Collins is an accomplished law enforcement professional.

He will be promoted to the rank of Colonel during the transfer of command, which will be held at a later date.

Collins will become the 15th Superintendent in the history of the Highway Patrol, which was established in 1937.