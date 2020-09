SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The final round of the Sanford International takes place today at Minnehaha Country Club. The gates open at 8 a.m. Tickets start at $20. They're available online The first 500 spectators will receive a "Profile by Sanford" drinking glass. The competition goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trophy presentation takes place at 5:15 p.m. on the 18th green. Free parking is available at the Sherman Park Softball Complex. Spectators can also park for free in the old Sears and Younkers lots at The Empire Mall and take a shuttle to the tournament. The shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fall Parade of Home features more than 60 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The homes range in price from $200-thousand on up to more than $1-million. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The parade resumes next weekend. All the homes are free to tour.