PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem and tribal leaders celebrated the new display of two tribal nations’ flags on Wednesday at the South Dakota Capitol as a symbol of unity. However, only two of the nine tribes in the state have offered their flags for display. Representatives of the Standing Rock and Rosebud Sioux tribes presented their flags three years after Noem signed legislation to display flags in the state Capitol.

While relations between Noem and various tribes have been tense at times, some tribal leaders praised the move as cooperative and unifying.

Noem said, “It has been my great honor to work with our tribal nations.”

But the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe isn’t ready to offer its flag. Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek says the tribes don’t see enough transparency and accountability.

On the Pine Ridge Reservation, Oglala Sioux Tribal Chairman Frank Star Comes Out says the legislature and the Governor’s Office have shown a lack of respect.

“When I came into this administration one of the first things I asked what is our relationship with the state? I asked the council and some of the staff here, and their response was it’s not a good relationship right now, and I believe that’s for other tribes, too.”

The nine tribal governments with land in South Dakota are Yankton, Flandreau Santee, Crow Creek, Lower Brule , Cheyenne River, Standing Rock, Rosebud, Oglala and Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux.

Star Comes Out says he is disappointed in some lawmakers because they voted down a Native American task force last session.

He also says too many Native American children end up in state care.