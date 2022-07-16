Showers and isolated thundershowers are moving through central KELOLAND this morning.

These showers will slowly move east through the morning and into the afternoon. Many locations will receive light amounts, with less than a tenth of an inch being common. Take whatever rain you can get because it will be hot and it will be dry for at least the next week or two! Because of the thicker clouds today, it will be slightly cooler, but we’ll still reach the 80s and 90s.

The heat and sunshine will be back tomorrow with highs in the 90s.

Monday will be the warmest day. Thanks to stronger southerly winds, we’ll have widespread middle 90s and lower 100s.

A cold front will move through dry on Tuesday, so just expect slightly cooler air with strong northwest winds. The northwest winds will also scour out our high humidity, so the air should feel a lot drier on Tuesday.

As you can see, we are dry and hot after the rain chance today…