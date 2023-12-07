SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Many people are busy working to complete their holiday checklists, but financial professionals say there’s another checklist to consider before the calendar turns to January.

A look at some important year-end financial to-do’s for individuals and businesses in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The past few weeks have been filled with year-end planning meetings with clients at Eide Bailly, making sure they have time to make financial decisions that need to be completed before the end of the year.

“Purchasing assets, fixed assets, to depreciate, those need to be placed in service prior to year end from a business perspective, or for self-employed individuals schedule C as well,” Eide Bailly Tax Partner Elliot Hitt said.

It’s why dealerships frequently see a lot of vehicles and other major purchases happening in December.

“Buying that SUV or truck to take the bonus depreciation. So we see a lot of big equipment purchases and stuff like that towards the end of the year so it can get placed in service by the end of the year,” Hitt said.

Hitt says businesses and the self-employed have even more reason to make those big purchases this year rather than waiting for the new year.

“Bonus depreciation laws are changing, that’s the accelerated depreciation for buying fixed assets, that’s your equipment, furniture, stuff like that,” Hitt said. “It’s 80 percent of that purchase price now, in 2024 it drops down to 60 percent, in 2025 it drops down to 40 percent. So if you can accelerate a purchase if you need it, make that purchase now to get a larger tax deduction in 2023.”

Donations are another item on the financial checklist to wrap up by year-end.

“That standard deduction went up to $27,700 for a joint couple, so if you need to get those extra donations in whether from a business perspective or an individual perspective, those need to be made prior to January 1st,” Hitt said.

And for individuals who qualify, its also important to make sure you’re maxing out your 401Ks or Roth IRA contributions before the new year.