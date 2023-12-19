SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–From Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to the tree at the Washington Pavilion and the MarketBeat Holiday Plaza, downtown Sioux Falls is a favorite holiday destination for several reasons.



But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, we take a look at just how popular Christmas at the State Theatre has become in KELOLAND.

“This is our third year bringing holiday programming to the State Theatre,” Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

From ‘Home Alone’ to ‘White Christmas’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, the State Theatre has had a full line-up of classic Christmas movies playing throughout December.

“We like to have lots of different genres, ratings and decades. We want to make sure we cover everything from ‘Die Hard’, which is a Christmas movie, all the way to ‘Elf’,” Weiland said.

No matter the movie, finding an open seat for this hot holiday ticket has been a challenge.

“They sell out pretty quickly, we see it now as a holiday tradition, families are coming, they’re coming in coordinating pajamas or getting all dolled up to come to a movie here,” Weiland said.

“It’s crazy, you can get them, but you’ve got to get them early, they fill up because people love those traditional Christmas movies,” State Theatre patron Stacy Stahl said.

Stacy Stahl and her family come to the State Theatre every Christmas and all year round too.

“I just love coming here, I love the history around this building, coming here brings you back to that time when grandma and grandpa went to the first movies when they were younger,” Stahl said.

It’s one of many reasons the 150-seat theater is selling out every showing this holiday season.

“We love seeing these numbers at the end of the year,” Weiland said. “People love our popcorn and our sodas but we also have beer and wine and they’re in a very festive spirit, we love to see that.”

While the State Theatre and their classic Christmas movies may be what brings people downtown, many are finding plenty of other things to do while they’re downtown.

“You’re coming down for an experience. You’re going to dinner then coming to your movie and relaxing, meeting friends for a beverage afterwards at one of the bars, walking and browsing the sculptures and store windows,” Stahl said.

“That brings extra people to downtown, especially on Monday evenings or Tuesday evenings where there might not be very many events going on. So I think that’s really helpful to local businesses during the holiday season,” Weiland said.

The State Theatre will also be showing special movies from Christmas Eve through New Years Day.

The best way to get your tickets early is by signing up for their newsletter and buying your tickets online in advance.