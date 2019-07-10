Social media dispute over missing South Dakota girl case

Is she trying to help… or use a 9-year-old girl’s disappearance for personal gain? That’s the question at the center of a social media blowup.

A Box Elder woman posted messages accusing Republican State Senator Lynne DiSanto of exploiting Serenity Dennard’s disappearance. The little girl walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in February and has yet to be found.

Since then, DiSanto has launched a website and Facebook page. DiSanto responded with a message saying she’d stop by to talk.

That triggered the woman to get a no-trespass order from police. DiSanto told police she wasn’t making a threat.