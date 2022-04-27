It’s another pretty morning at Terry Peak this morning. The Black Hills are looking at another round of heavy snow this weekend.

New this morning, we have a winter storm watch starting Friday into early Sunday for the central and northern hills. Over 6″ of snow looks likely.

Our initial snow forecast reflects this pattern. Winds will be increasing during this time as well.

The latest hourly forecast shows the warmest temperatures this afternoon near Nebraska border. Easterly winds will help thicken areas of clouds. Tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across the southeast. More rain is ahead by Friday.

A large area of low pressure will move into KELOLAND starting Friday. We expect the rain to stick around on Saturday, with lingering wrap around showers Sunday. With the cooler temperatures moving in on the back side of the system, snow will be falling in parts of western SD Saturday with the wind. We’ll continue to follow that story.

The precipitation outlook continues to look bullish across much of KELOLAND. We have good agreement of widespread .50″ to 1″ amounts to start, with pockets of yellow showing the potential for 2″. We will continue to monitor the trends.

There are a few more system moving through the jet stream next week, so the 10 day outlook is wet in much of the plains.

Highs today will stay in the 50s and 60s for most areas of KELOLAND.

Expect 30s tonight with more east wind.

Easterly winds are expected tomorrow most areas East River. Scattered showers and t-storms could develop in the southeast.

Rain chances will linger into Sunday. We may see another system in the region starting late Monday into Tuesday.