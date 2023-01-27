SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind.

“People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said.

Property owners in Sioux Falls have to clear snow from sidewalks within 48 hours of the end of a snowfall. Matt Tobias, neighborhood revitalization manager with the City of Sioux Falls, says that the city has responded to more than 1,000 complaints about snowy sidewalks this winter.

“We’ve been enforcing the ordinance to the best we possibly can with all the different snows we’ve had because a lot of the snows we’ve been getting have been coming one after another,” Tobias said.

People in violation of the 48-hour rule could face a fine. Tobias says you need to look out for those who may not be able to easily navigate a couple inches of snow.

“Make sure that it’s wide enough for a wheelchair to get down,” Tobias said. “Make sure that it’s clear down to the pavement, that they’re accessible.”

There’s a lot of winter left and shoveling isn’t always an easy or easy-going activity. So, it makes good sense to think of others.

“Be neighborly, try to help your neighbors out when you possibly can,” Tobias said. “You’re running the snowblower down your sidewalk, doesn’t hurt to go a little farther, especially if you know someone that’s in need.”

“Oftentimes, you’re not the one walking on your own sidewalk, but other people will be,” Savinov said.