It’s a cold start to the morning as snow lingers across the southeast. We’ve had nearly a foot in the Sioux Falls area. Here’s a list of some of the snow totals in so far this morning.

Sioux Falls (airport): 10.9″

Sioux Falls (east side): 11.8″

Harrisburg: 12.3″

Parker: 11″

Beresford: 9″

Rock Valley, IA: 10.5″

North Sioux City: 11″

The storm system from yesterday continues to move east this morning. Expect some partial clearing as winds stay relative light north and west of Sioux Falls this afternoon. Up next, another front will move into western KELOLAND tonight, bringing some light snow back to the region. This will likely affect our East River locations tomorrow with up to 1″ of accumulation.

The next snow chance will arrive Friday. Most of this snow should go to our south, but not all of it. Remember, it doesn’t take much water with temperatures in the single digits to produce a fluffy accumulation of new snow.

The weather on Saturday could be rather rough as well. Winds are forecast to increase along with light snow and blowing snow. Add in wind chills below -20 and we’ll have plenty of weather to watch as we start the weekend.

Here’s a sample look at wind gusts on Saturday. Stay tuned…

We think there is a good chance that temperatures stay below zero at least for a day or two early next week in Sioux Falls.

Here are the details of the forecast.