Snow continues to fall this morning in far southwestern SD. You can see the coating on the roads around the Hot Springs area this morning. Please drive with care as winter weather advisories remain in effect.

You can see the light snow returns in southwestern SD. Overall, the snow trends are expected to decrease during the day.

Futurecast illustrates the colder weather today with highs staying in the 20s this afternoon. We’ll likely see mostly cloudy skies the next 24 hours, with a chance of a little light snow and flurry activity teasing southern KELOLAND through Saturday morning. Otherwise, stronger NW winds will return on Sunday at 20-40mph, ushering in more chilly weather to end the weekend.

Notice on the map below most of the snow tracks to our south. Winter storm watches and warning have been posted for much of Kansas and parts of Nebraska. Eventually, some of the snow will extend into southern Iowa and northern Missouri Saturday PM.

The weather should moderate early next week as highs return to the 40s for much of KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.