Snow today, followed by strong wind this evening and tonight.

Snow will return today as a clipper moves through the upper plains. While many will have light snow amounts of 1-2”, heavier amounts of 2-4” will be found in Iowa and Minnesota.

Highs will reach the single digits above and below zero.

Strong winds will race in behind the clipper starting this evening through Saturday morning. Expect northwest wind gusts of 40 mph and more. These winds will do two things…

Widespread blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities and cause hazardous road conditions. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of KELOLAND through Saturday morning due to snow, blowing snow and eventually ground blizzard conditions. Dangerous wind chills of -30 to -50! Wind chills of -40 and lower can lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes. Limit you time outdoors later this week.

Tomorrow and Friday will be very cold with air temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero.

We expect winds to S L O W L Y calm down as we go through the day on Saturday. Christmas Eve will also be slightly warmer, but many will still have highs below zero.

Christmas Day is looking a little warmer as temperatures return above zero! There’s also a chance for light snow.