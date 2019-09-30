Snow filled wedding in Washington

Parts of the United States saw its first major snow fall of the season.

People across Montana are dealing with winter-like conditions.

A powerful storm has been bringing heavy snow across the state, downing trees and power lines and causing white-out conditions.

Some areas at higher elevations and along parts of the Rocky Mountain front have already received more than two feet of snow.

Communities in lower elevations could see as much as a foot of snow into Monday. Snow levels are tracking to breaking early-season records.

As you can imagine the early winter weather disrupted a few plans, including a wedding. An Arizona couple traveled to Washington state for their fall-themed wedding, but were met with a surprise winter wonderland on Saturday instead.

They were still able to make the best of it.

While the couple didn’t get the lush foliage and crisp autumn air they had hoped for, the snowfall did make for some stunning photos.