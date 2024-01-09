SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls residents woke up in a winter wonderland Monday morning. Now the city of Sioux Falls is working to clean up the ten-plus inches of snowfall that came with it.

Roughly 45 accidents were reported in the Sioux Falls area. The city issued a snow alert late Monday afternoon, but plowing began early that morning. Now, over 100 snow crew members continue to plow the streets in 12-hour shifts. Once the streets are cleared, the city will begin removing the leftover snow piles.

“We want to get into the downtown right now. Just after midnight, on Wednesday night, so early Thursday morning, you’ll see a lot of activity with multiple pick-up crews in downtown,” said Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter.

The city is divided into three zones- all with different plowing schedules. Any cars left on side streets during plowing are subject to ticketing and towing. Tickets start at 35 dollars but increase if they aren’t paid on time.

“It’s something people get a little upset about especially if their car gets towed, but the easy fix is just don’t park on the street until it’s been plowed”, said Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens.

The city estimates removal will take up to 40 hours. A full list of plowing zones can be found here.