SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) In the month of March, Sioux Falls can experience a wide variety of snowfall.

On one side of the scale, the month of March in Sioux Falls has seen 35 snow events with six inches or more, 10 events of 10 inches or more, and three events with 14 inches or more. This is for a 24-hour period.

On the other side, there are 11 years between 1892 and now where March has only received an inch or less of snow in Sioux Falls.

March of 1951 had the greatest snowfall in Sioux Falls with a total of 31 and a half inches, half of which fell on the second.

So far this March, Sioux Falls has had 1.3 inches of snow. For snowfall this season, Sioux Falls is at 57.7 inches of snow. This puts us in the top 15 snowiest seasons.

The snowiest season came in 1968-69 with 94.7 inches of snow.

Numbers four and five are very close with 70.5 and 70.4 in 1982-83 and 2017-18 respectively.

Numbers nine and 10 are tied at 63.5 in 51-52 and 35-36. Number 20 came in 1998 and 99 at 55.2.

After this week, it will be very likely that we will be in the top 10.