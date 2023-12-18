SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Jeff and Shelley Stingley were worried when they returned home from a quick grocery store run today to find smokey skies, dozens of firemen outside and a fire ablaze in their backyard.

Only, this fire was supposed to happen.

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) team conducted a controlled burn on over 30 acres of property today in the southern part of the city.

“We’re here to burn off a drainage, to get that cleaned up and try to get rid of some of the invasive weeds that they have growing in there,” SFFR Captain Cody Vosburg said. “We’re trying to get into doing this every few years.”

Crews started burning the city-owned drainage property near 85th Street and Western Avenue shortly before noon. The 32-acres of land was filled with cattails, grasses and other invasive weeds that have died and dried up. Burning it down allows for new vegetation to grow and helps prevent unplanned fires in the future.

Specific conditions have to be met in order for SSFR to begin a controlled burn. It can’t be too hot, like in the summer, or the burn could get out of control and it can’t be too cold or snowy or the fire won’t catch.

“It’s a really good time of year to burn because all of our fuels (weeds) are dried out and we don’t have snow on the ground so that’s helping us out,” Vosburg said.

The wind is another factor SSFR takes into consideration when conducting a controlled burn. Today, they directed the fire north to minimize the amount of smoke the wind blows toward residential neighborhoods.

“The more heat we can generate in the middle of this will pull smoke off the houses,” Vosburg said. “We don’t want to smoke out the houses in the neighborhood.”

Although the controlled burns are meant to clear out dead, invasive vegetation, they also serve as training for new firemen. Josh Peterson, the environmental services manager for the City’s Public Works department, said these burns help departments work together.

“Instead of mowing things down, we can collaborate,” he said. “We get rid of that dead vegetation, get it out of there and clean up the property, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue gets the opportunity to do some training on wildfire burning. It’s a great way for them to get some experience, but it’s great for us because it cleans up those drainage properties.”

In the 11 years Jeff and Shelley Stingley have lived at their property on Western Avenue, Jeff said they’ve never seen a controlled burn for the grasses in what is essentially their backyard. Shelley thinks it’s a good thing the city will be doing these burns more often.

“It’s good. It’s good for the wetlands,” she said. “But all the deer and the birds will be gone though, we’ll miss them.”

Vosburg said there were 20 crew members working on the burn including an ignition team in charge of administering the fire and a holding team in charge of prepping trees and other obstacles they don’t want burned.

“They’re also following along behind us cleaning up after,” he said. “We’ll be around here later too to make sure the fire is good and out.”

Firefighters were finished and cleared the area by 4 p.m.