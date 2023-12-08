LETCHER, S.D. (KELO)– A tiny town of about 200 is hosting its second annual parade of lights.

This month is the season of gathering as one small community is at the beginning of starting its own tradition.

“I think it’s huge and it brings multiple communities together. We’ve got Forestburg, Artesian, Woonsocket, Letcher that all come together and do this,” said Megan Wilson, a teacher at Sanborn Central.

Letcher’s parade of lights tradition was originally planned by a student at Sanborn Central last Christmas.

This year Cooper Goldammer takes the reigns.

“I wanted to do an event that would allow the community to be closer. Involve the small groups as well like the 4-H group,” said Cooper Goldammer, senior at Sanborn Central.

The idea came to him after one of his schoolmates hosted the first one last season for a senior project.

“Last year during school, I decided I wanted to do it, so I thought it was kind of cool,” said Goldammer.

Scott Larson came over from Woonsocket and has participated in the parade since it started.

“Oh, usually takes us about three or four hours before we figure out what we really want to do. Change it up a couple, few times here and there,” said Scott Larson, Woonsocket resident.

Following the parade, a dinner is served.

Megan Wilson was one of many volunteers helping out.

“This year we’re doing baked potato and nacho bar and all the fixings,” said Wilson.

Floats made their way down Main Street as they hope to continue the tradition.

“If it keeps on going, we’re going to keep continuing to be here,” said Larson.

This year’s parade had about 30 floats involved.

Donations from the dinner will go toward the Hawks Teener Baseball team.