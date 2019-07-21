Small-scale farmers get a chance to showcase their land

Some small-scale farmers in KELOLAND are getting a chance to showcase their land.

The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association is coordining the farm tours.

Sunday’s first stop was at Tillford Rye Farm near Garretson. Jeremy Nelson started the farm three years ago.

People got a chance to look around and ask Nelson questions about his farm.

Organizers say this is a good opportunity to showcase specialty produce farmers in the area.

“I guess I’d define specialty produce as anything that’s small-scale, kind of locally grown, anything that’s a little bit out of the normal things you might not see on the shelf at your normal grocery stores,” Erin Hamann with Dakota Fresh Food Hub said.

The group also toured a hop farm in Valley Springs.