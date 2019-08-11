Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – A small plane made an emergency landing in a corn field in Northampton.

The Northampton Fire Chief Stephen Vanasse told 22News Northampton firefighters and police were called to 160 Old Ferry Rd. at the Northampton Airport at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning for an aircraft emergency.

Chief Vanasse said a single engine aircraft experienced engine trouble mid flight and had to make an emergency landing. The plane attempted to land on the runway and went into a corn field.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the plane only sustained minor damage.