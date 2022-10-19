Not as cold this morning, but it’s still chilly with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

It will be a warmer day today as compared to yesterday as highs reach the 50s and 60s for central and eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will warm to the lower 70s. Winds will be strong in western South Dakota with speeds of 20-35 mph being common.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s for the weekend. But, things start to change early next week.

As a trough digs in the western United States, we’ll watch a storm system move through the upper plains for Monday. This will help bring in rain and SNOW chances Sunday night into Monday. As of now, the best chance for snow is in western and northern KELOLAND.

It will be WINDY on Sunday. Southerly winds in eastern KELOLAND will gust over 35 mph while winds will become northwest in western South Dakota. Pay attention to the winds on Monday.

Models are suggesting gusts over 60 mph in western South Dakota Monday morning. Strong northwest winds will move into central and eastern KELOLAND as we go through the day.

The strong winds will bring in much cooler air as highs fall to the 50s for highs. Monday will also bring the next chance for precipitation to eastern KELOLAND.