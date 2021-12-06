Slowly Warming Temperatures Before Snow on Friday – Storm Center Update Monday PM December 6

It will be another cold overnight as temperatures fall to the single digits and teens. This will happen with mostly clear skies and light winds.



As temperatures slowly warm just above the surface, clouds will thicken late tonight with periods of flurries and light snow showers. Moisture is limited, so expect minor accumulations, if any.

The snow will move east as we go through the morning hours and skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be slightly warmer with highs returning to the 20s/30s in eastern KELOLAND and 30s in central and western South Dakota.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm into Wednesday, but another shot of colder air will move through on Thursday. This is when winds will increase and come in from the west/northwest at least 15-30 mph. This colder air will help set the stage for snow on Friday.



As a storm system moves through Nebraska Thursday night into Friday, we’ll watch for increasing chances for snow. Depending on the timing and track of the system, expect snow in south central and eastern KELOLAND around the morning commute Friday. If the system slows, expect snow to linger into Saturday.

This might be our first significant snow for south central and southeast KELOLAND as the chance for 3″ or more is showing up as a moderate risk. Stay tuned.