It’s a quiet start to the day, but we’ll hear some noise in central to southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and evening in the form of thunderstorms.

While we have some sunshine in central and eastern KELOLAND for the morning, we’ll soon have thicker clouds with developing showers and storms in central and southeast KELOLAND. Any rain that develops will move southeast. It will be a warm day with many 70s in KELOLAND.

The scattered rain will come to an end this evening, but not before leaving a quarter inch or more of rain where storms developed. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow, with some 80 degree highs returning to central South Dakota. It’s just a taste of what’s to come this weekend and early next week.

Widespread 80s can be expected this weekend with an increase in humidity. With the warmer air and thicker humidity, we can’t rule out a scattered storm chance either day this weekend.

The hot stuff comes in for Monday. That’s when 90s will return to KELOLAND with high dew points. So, Monday will definitely feel like summer!

As we break the heat by midweek, we’ll have storm chances as temperatures return to the 70s by Wednesday.