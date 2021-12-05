Slick roads in parts of KELOLAND

GRANT COUNTY, SD (KELO) — You’ll need to brush-up on your winter driving skills if you’re taking to the roads this morning in some parts of KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted this picture of what conditions were like Saturday night in the northeast part of the state, where Interstate 29 from Grant County to the North Dakota border was icy and snow-packed.

Troopers say visibility was near zero, at times, to less than a mile.

They were urging drivers to be very cautious when passing vehicles.

They’re also reminding everyone to wear your seat belt.