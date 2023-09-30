SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA) has hired a new President and CEO.

Tyler Tordsen will start in this position on October 23rd and begin leading the SMGA its’ next phase of growth and evolution.

“Tyler’s experience building teams, connecting resources, and navigating economic policies will be a tremendous asset to SMGA and our members,” said SMGA Chair Jay Buchholz.

The SMGA was formed in 2021 as a merger between Lincoln and Minnehaha County Economic Development Associations. It is now the largest economic organization in South Dakota, servicing 16 municipalities and four counties. SMGA improves the economy for business development.

Tordsen was formerly the Southeast Regional Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and State Director of Tribal Affairs for over eight years. He was elected to the SD House of Representatives for District 14, is a life-long South Dakotan and is an enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.