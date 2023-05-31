SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer workers are on deck and ready to go as Sioux Falls pools open on Friday.

Hayward splash park is the newest addition to the area, bringing the city’s aquatic centers to eight. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Jean Pearson says the city wouldn’t be able to run these facilities if it wasn’t for their summer lifeguards.

“One of the best jobs that high school kids or college kids can do during the summer. they can make good money, give back to their community and serve as a public servant. with that competitive pay I think that would attest to why we were able to open all of our facilities this summer,” said Jean Pearson with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

The city will be hosting its first Aquatics Summer Camp June 12 through 16 at Terrace Park and the Aquatics Center.