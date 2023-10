SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shots-fired call.

It happened in the area of 26th and Minnesota just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say it may have started with an attempted burglary at a vape shop on South Cliff Avenue.

Police say a person watching the store chased after a would-be burglar who then fired at that person.

No one was hurt.

Police say they found a shell casing near 26th and Main. So far, no arrests.