Sioux Falls School District releases logos for new schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Logos for Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School will be discussed at Monday’s Sioux Falls School District school board meeting.

The district released examples of the two new school logos ahead of Monday’s meeting. You can see those in a slideshow below.

Jefferson High School logo. Sioux Falls School District photo.

Photo from Sioux Falls School District.

Sioux Falls School District photo.

Sioux Falls School District photo.

Sioux Falls School District photo.

Sioux Falls School District photo.

Thomas Jefferson High School will be the Cavaliers with Kelly green, gold and black colors.

Ben Reifel Middle School will be the Bison with crimson and gold. Students choose the mascot for the high school, which will be on the northwest side of Sioux Falls, based on Jefferson founding the University of Virginia back in 1819.

The mascot for the middle school, which will be located on the southeast side, was chosen based on Lakota culture.

Both schools are set to open in Fall 2021.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage from Monday’s school board meeting.