Sioux Falls School District emails parents about coronavirus preparations

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check your email if you have kids in Sioux Falls public schools. The school district is sending messages to parents and staff about what’s being done if coronavirus turns up here.

Officials with the Sioux Falls School District discussed coronavirus during a meeting Wednesday They followed that up with a mass email telling people the district is taking the necessary steps to be as prepared as possible. Parents say the message is reassuring.

The spread of the coronavirus is a concern among parents in the Sioux Falls School District.

“A little bit I’m concerned about it, because there’s people that die from it and there’s other people that seem to be able to handle it, but nobody seems to know exactly what’s going on,” Lincoln High School mom Dawn Klumper said.

The Sioux Falls School District says the flu is more of a concern, but that the coronavirus is very much on their radar.

“At this point, we’re watchful, but not panicked. I think that’s the key for everyone to know at this point,” Sioux Falls School Superintendent Brian Maher said.

The district is emailing reminders to families about common sense precautions, like frequent hand-washing to keep everyone healthy.

“One of the things I would tell parents right now that if you do the things that you would do to make sure that you or your kids don’t get the flu, I think we’re going to go a long way in preventing a lot of viral issues, including the coronavirus,” Maher said.

Parents say they’re glad about receiving the emails because it gives them peace of mind that the district is being proactive when it comes to coronavirus.

“I think it’s a good idea because it’s showing that they are on top of it and they know what could be or what they’re going to do in case something were to happen,” Klumper said.

Maher says the district is already consulting with local and state health agencies to ensure students and their families stay safe.

If coronavirus spreads to Sioux Falls, the district would consult its public health emergency procedures. A worst-case scenario would be to close schools. But at this point, Maher says we’re a long way from having to take any extreme measures.

