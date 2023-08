SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities say Garwolyn Wreh, 13, was last seen in the area of E. 6th St. and N. Cleveland Ave.

She has black and pink hair. She is wearing a red sweatshirt, gray sweats and yellow crocs.

If you know where she is, you’re asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department