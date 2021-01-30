Sioux Falls police investigate weekend armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

Officers say two Native American males, one wearing a white mask, the other wearing a black bandana, entered a store in the area of West 12th Street and S. Marion Road just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one of them displayed a weapon and demanded money. The two, however, left the store empty-handed. They took off in a dark-colored car with side damage and a spare tire on the right rear passenger side.

Call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 if you have information.