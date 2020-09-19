Sioux Falls police investigate a pair of early morning armed robberies

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls fast food restaurant.

Police say a man, armed with a handgun, held up a worker at the Taco John’s drive-up window on East 10th Street just 2 a.m. Saturday.

Going off a description of the gunman provided by the workers, police caught the suspect a few blocks away.

26-year-old Caleb Fraser of Sioux Falls is facing charges of first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

No one was hurt.

Police are also investigating an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say a female, wearing a face mask and brandishing a pistol, held up the Get N Go on West 12th Street and Valley View Road just before three o’clock this morning.

No one was hurt. So far, no arrests in that robbery.