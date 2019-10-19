Sioux Falls police help two people escape their burning home

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two people have minor injuries following an early morning fire that heavily damaged their home in central Sioux Falls.

Firefighters responded to the home at 13th and South Lincoln, east of Sherman Park, at 2 a.m. Saturday. Police helped the two people get out of the burning home. Both of them were treated at the scene.

Authorities evacuated three neighboring homes. One of those homeowners was injured going back into their house. Flames from the fire melted the siding of a house next-door.

The Red Cross is working with the people displaced by the fire. The cause is under investigation.