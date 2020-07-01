Sioux Falls police asking for public help in search for Nima Sherpa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for any leads into a missing person case.

48-year-old Nima Sherpa hasn’t been seen since June 13th. Police say they still don’t have any leads in the search and are asking the public, if they have any information to come forward.

“Even if it’s old information it’s still something we can follow up on now. That’s really all we have is just hoping that somebody has some information,” Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson said.

Sherpa lived in eastern Sioux Falls near Walmart and would frequently walk back and forth to the store. Officers have walked the area and the departments has used its new unmanned air craft system in the search.