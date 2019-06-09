Top Stories

Sioux Falls PD looking for North Cliff shooting suspect

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:35 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls Police Department is working to identify a suspect whom they say was involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Sioux Falls Police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 Block of North Cliff Avenue at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday. Several people had been involved in an altercation here. Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot three victims. The suspect then entered a black, four-door 2000 Buick Park Avenue, with South Dakota license plates numbered 1AP416.

Police say the suspect is an African American man between 40 and 50 years old with medium build and long dreadlocks. 

Police are still working to identify the unknown African American female whom they say was driving the vehicle. 

People with any information are encouraged to call the Police Department or Crimestoppers at 367-7007.

