Sioux Falls PD investigating possible kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Officers believe the incident happened in the area of West Avenue and Sioux Street. Investigators say the victim is a 38-year-old man, however they did not give any details about what happened.

Authorities issued warrants for 35-year-old Christopher Yahola and 38-year-old Ronald Webb. Two other people, James Hanna and Robert Fitzler, are already in custody.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to call Sioux Falls police.

