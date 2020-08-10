Sioux Falls meth dealer gets 12 years

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Adam Michael Tanner, age 47, received the punishment from U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange. Tanner also must serve five years of supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Tanner was part of a conspiracy that dealt more than 1,400 grams of methamphetamine between March 1, 2018, and September 10, 2019, the day he was indicted, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges prosecuted the case.