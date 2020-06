SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing second degree kidnapping charges.

“They got into an argument. He then drug the victim, the male suspect drug the victim by the hair, put her in the front seat of the car with him then took off,” Sgt. Candi Gearman with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police caught up with them a short time later and took Robert Romero into custody. The victim did not have any serious injuries.