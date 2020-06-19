Sioux Falls man arrested for stalking and robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars for allegedly stalking and robbing a woman.

Jesus Ford.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jesus Ford had been stalking the victim for a few months. The 43-year-old victim saw Ford was going through her car. When she went to check the car, Ford ran at her, pushed her, took her phone and took her purse. Ford then left the scene.

Police ended up arresting Ford near Minnesota Avenue and Third Street. He broke the victim’s phone and had already thrown the purse.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said numerous reports of stalking built a timeline to warrant the stalking charge.

“Stalking cases take a little bit to build,” Clemens said. “We always encourage victim’s to call the police and make reports each time an incident happens. Detectives compile the information and show the repeated behavior.”