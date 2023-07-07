SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having a liquor license can make a big difference to a restaurant’s bottom line.

“They’re very sought after because we limit the numbers of them. Alcohol laws and regulations go back to prohibition days. And so it’s a unique section of the law that over the last 100 years after Prohibition, that we’ve tried to step up and fix them but there are still a lot of intricacies that are part of it just regulating the sale of alcohol,” Pat Starr, Sioux Falls city council member said.

But now in Sioux Falls, when four to six new licenses are available every two years, the process of getting one will be different.

In a 6-1 vote the city council voted on Wednesday to award licenses to the highest sealed bid, instead of the current lottery system.

The change raised concerns for council member Pat Starr, the ordinance’s only opponent.

“This truly locks people out of the business to be the highest bidder. It takes a mom-and-pop restaurant out of being able to serve liquor,” said Starr.

Council Member Greg Neitzert says bigger businesses have an advantage, no matter the system the city uses.

“If I’m already a big guy, I already have a competitive advantage no matter what. There will always be a competitive advantage for those who have a lot of facilities. I was comforted by that so that’s why I decided to support it,” Greg Neitzert, Sioux Falls city council member said.

But now, any proceeds over the base bid price of about $240,000 will go toward a new fund.

“What we tried to do is say that additional funds from selling the licenses should go to cover some of the law enforcement costs this cost to society,” said Starr.

The new bid process will take place this fall.

Click here to read the full ordinance.