SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new year isn’t the only thing a local animal shelter is celebrating.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society just hit a record number of adoptions for a single year in its 119-year history.

The non-profit hit the milestone Friday at 4:50 PM with 3,776 adoptions.

The previous record was in in 2013.