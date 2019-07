SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Firefighters battled a garage fire in eastern Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a home on South Stephen Avenue, near Harvey Dunn Elementary, just before 6 a.m.

The attached garage was fully-involved when firefighters arrived.

KELOLAND News had a crew at the scene.

Be sure to watch for pictures and updates on KELOLAND Weekend News and at KELOLAND.com.