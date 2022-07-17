SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A battalion chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tells KELOLAND News that department crews brought someone out of a building which had flames coming from two stories.

“Initial crews arriving on scene encountered both flames and smoke coming from both the first and second story of the building,” said Michael Murphy, battalion chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. “We also encountered several patients that had exited from the structure. One patient was also removed from the structure by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews as well.”

Murphy spoke to KELOLAND News on Sunday night near West Eighth Street and North Grange Avenue in central Sioux Falls.

“Several patients were transported to local hospitals, and I believe several patients also self-transported to local hospitals,” Murphy said. “Their status is currently not known.”

Additional details, including exact location and time of the fire, are expected late Sunday or early Monday.