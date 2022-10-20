SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at the 700 Block of S. 2nd Ave.

Crews arriving reported moderate smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a two story duplex. Initial reports indicated all residents were out of the building. This was confirmed by a search conducted by SFFR.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but the home sustained significant damage from smoke and fire on the first floor. SFFR remained for more than two hours afterward to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SFFR would to remind the citizens to have a family evacuation plan and working smoke detectors. The duplex did not have a sprinkler system.